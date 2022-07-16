Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Buys 22,400 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,194,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,466,621.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Jay Farner purchased 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,815.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Jay Farner purchased 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Jay Farner acquired 23,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $199,410.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jay Farner acquired 25,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,390.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Jay Farner acquired 26,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,143.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Jay Farner acquired 27,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,272.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Jay Farner acquired 25,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $199,434.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Jay Farner acquired 27,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $199,485.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jay Farner acquired 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $199,881.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Jay Farner bought 31,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $200,906.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of RKT opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

