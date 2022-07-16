Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $19.50 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Loop Industries Stock Performance

LOOP opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loop Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET resins for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including textiles, clothing, and apparel.

