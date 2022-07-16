Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of INSM opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. Insmed has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $34.44.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,222,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,222,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 8,961.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 803,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 794,864 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,948,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,796,000 after buying an additional 635,177 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Insmed by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,819,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,790,000 after acquiring an additional 603,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Insmed by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 293,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insmed by 21.9% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,983,000 after acquiring an additional 236,900 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

