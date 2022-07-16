Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $239.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.60. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

