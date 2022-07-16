Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.35

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.35 and last traded at $55.81, with a volume of 5879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Trimble Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 9.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,403,000 after acquiring an additional 66,242 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 412.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Trimble by 29.2% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 360,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 81,540 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

