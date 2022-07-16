Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESPR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

ESPR stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 136.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 259,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

