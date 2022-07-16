Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Price Performance

PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pretium Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.