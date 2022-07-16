Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.09 per share, for a total transaction of $108,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.09 per share, for a total transaction of $108,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 32,000 shares of company stock worth $847,540. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 71.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.