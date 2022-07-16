BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given New $293.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $293.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of BeiGene from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BeiGene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $300.33.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Stock Performance

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $177.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.72. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $118.18 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.64.

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.52) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,388. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in BeiGene by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,298,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in BeiGene by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in BeiGene by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.