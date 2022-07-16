Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.18.

Boeing stock opened at $147.74 on Friday. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.15. The company has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.45.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

