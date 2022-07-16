Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.75.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

GMED stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.93. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 32,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 52,714 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

