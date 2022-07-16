McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on McEwen Mining from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of MUX opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Shares of McEwen Mining are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, July 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 46.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. On average, analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUX. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in McEwen Mining by 282.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 159,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,394,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 225,790 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 8.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,461,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,803 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

