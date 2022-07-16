Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a hold rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.10. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,622,000 after buying an additional 2,748,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,374,000 after buying an additional 601,690 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after buying an additional 6,820,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,123,000 after buying an additional 440,695 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

