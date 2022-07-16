Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.2 %

CL opened at $78.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

