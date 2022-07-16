W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Given New $421.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $449.00 to $421.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $507.88.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW opened at $457.40 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $529.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $470.87 and a 200-day moving average of $487.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 26.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,030 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

