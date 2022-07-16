Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DK. Raymond James raised their price target on Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Delek US from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Delek US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $23.12 on Friday. Delek US has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $35.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delek US will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Delek US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Delek US by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Delek US by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.