BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

Shares of BSQUARE stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

Featured Stories

