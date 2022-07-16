Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.62.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.50.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $394,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,131,759.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $394,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,131,759.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $525,071.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,084 shares in the company, valued at $6,309,873.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,487 shares of company stock worth $3,519,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 419,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after buying an additional 124,424 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth $2,881,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

