J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $183.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $208.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.40.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $167.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,223,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

