Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $253.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $253.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.71.

AMGN opened at $248.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Amgen by 625.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after acquiring an additional 950,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Amgen by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,035,000 after acquiring an additional 898,059 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 24,993.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 849,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

