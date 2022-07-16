CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
NASDAQ CINC opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38. CinCor Pharma has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $30.66.
CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Research analysts forecast that CinCor Pharma will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
