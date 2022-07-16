CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CinCor Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ CINC opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38. CinCor Pharma has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $30.66.

Get CinCor Pharma alerts:

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Research analysts forecast that CinCor Pharma will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,742,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,375,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,087,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,947,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.