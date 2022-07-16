Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, an increase of 310.2% from the June 15th total of 22,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Avanti Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVAN stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Avanti Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Avanti Acquisition Company Profile

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and acquire one or more businesses across various industries in Europe with the United States nexus and international reach.

