Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a growth of 307.0% from the June 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Up 0.9 %

NPNYY opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $21.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

