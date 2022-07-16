Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Up 302.9% in June

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 302.9% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Stock Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS MTSFY opened at $61.81 on Friday. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $74.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average of $64.14.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
