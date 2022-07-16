Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Up 302.9% in June

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 302.9% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS MTSFY opened at $61.81 on Friday. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $74.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average of $64.14.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

