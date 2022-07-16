Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. Citigroup lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 2.9 %

SIX opened at $21.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.10. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,561.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,467,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,996,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,561.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 553,325 shares of company stock worth $16,049,162 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,453,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after buying an additional 1,625,966 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,204,000 after buying an additional 1,120,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 13,237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 665,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 660,018 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile



Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

