Short Interest in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Expands By 309.5%

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 309.5% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $10.83 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $143.17 million, a P/E ratio of 541.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.14. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $52.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $42,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWMN. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 134,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,135,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,390,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,229,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 386,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

