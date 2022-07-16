General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives $60.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st.

NYSE GM opened at $32.87 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in General Motors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 21,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

