Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $421.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $406.60 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $321.15 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $373.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

