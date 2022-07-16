Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $421.86.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.9 %
Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $406.60 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $321.15 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $373.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62.
Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.72%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.