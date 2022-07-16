Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Rises By 300.0%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CZMWY opened at $134.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.49. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of $109.65 and a 1 year high of $235.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec from €210.00 ($210.00) to €156.00 ($156.00) in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

