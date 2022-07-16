PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 293.0% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHY. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 176,457 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 728.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 78,362 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 42.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $11.19 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

