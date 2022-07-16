Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HTCMY opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $65.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.69. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Equities analysts predict that Hitachi Construction Machinery will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators and wheel loaders, road construction machinery, wheel loaders, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

