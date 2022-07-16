International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.94.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1,859.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in International Paper by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in International Paper by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

