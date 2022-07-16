Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Update

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,000 shares, an increase of 301.1% from the June 15th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CBAN opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $28.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

