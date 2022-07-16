Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 922,500 shares, an increase of 306.2% from the June 15th total of 227,100 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 259,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $0.99 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

