PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Short Interest Up 290.9% in June

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, an increase of 290.9% from the June 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 382,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 75,107 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 18,975.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

PMF opened at $11.66 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

