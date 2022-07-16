MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 290.5% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of MV Oil Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

MV Oil Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MVO opened at $10.84 on Friday. MV Oil Trust has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $15.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.83%.

About MV Oil Trust

(Get Rating)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.