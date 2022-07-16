Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.73. Approximately 507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 512,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NRIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.
Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,259,000 after buying an additional 744,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after buying an additional 37,499 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after buying an additional 670,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 28.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,546,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,669,000 after buying an additional 343,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,121,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,480,000 after buying an additional 194,385 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.