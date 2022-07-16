Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.73. Approximately 507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 512,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.89% and a negative net margin of 399.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,259,000 after buying an additional 744,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after buying an additional 37,499 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after buying an additional 670,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 28.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,546,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,669,000 after buying an additional 343,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,121,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,480,000 after buying an additional 194,385 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.