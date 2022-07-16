Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.52. Approximately 3,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 923,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66.

Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $170.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.02 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 541,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 40,716 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 142,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 554.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 37,298 shares in the last quarter.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

