Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading Down 8.5%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) dropped 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.66. Approximately 72,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,251,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.
Gold Fields Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Fields (GFI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.