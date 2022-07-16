Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Shares Down 7.6%

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.93 and last traded at $33.03. Approximately 33,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,944,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,822,000 after buying an additional 140,986 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.0% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 456.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,454,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,819,000 after purchasing an additional 221,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 621,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,226,000 after purchasing an additional 101,285 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

