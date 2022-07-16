Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Down 7.4%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG)’s stock price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 92,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,175,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.31.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 96.84%. The firm had revenue of $772.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

