Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $11.84. 2,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 356,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seabridge Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Seabridge Gold Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 21.73 and a current ratio of 21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $997.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,242.76 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Seabridge Gold Company Profile
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
