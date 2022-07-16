Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $11.84. 2,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 356,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seabridge Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 21.73 and a current ratio of 21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $997.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,242.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,750,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,378,000 after buying an additional 32,671 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,962,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,364,000 after buying an additional 464,231 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 397,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after buying an additional 25,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 108,466 shares during the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

