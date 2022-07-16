Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Trading Down 7%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI)’s share price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.88. 88,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,939,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

