JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Down 6.8%

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $15.04. Approximately 4,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 911,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JELD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut JELD-WEN from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 121,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,683,483.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,268,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,727,947.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 498,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,523 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 547,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.