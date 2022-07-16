Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Short Interest Update

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,900 shares, an increase of 287.6% from the June 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,612,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 0.4% during the first quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 553,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Bright Lights Acquisition by 10.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 817,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after buying an additional 74,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLTS opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. Bright Lights Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.41.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

