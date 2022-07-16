Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Down 6.6%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 18,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,329,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIMX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Himax Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

Himax Technologies Increases Dividend

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 62.49%. The firm had revenue of $412.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 113,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 48,559 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Further Reading

