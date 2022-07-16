Short Interest in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Declines By 64.2%

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the June 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $5,647,000. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000.

Blueknight Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of BKEPP stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

Blueknight Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

About Blueknight Energy Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.1788 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

