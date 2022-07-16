Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 558,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 312,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$25.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.84.

About Sabre Gold Mines

(Get Rating)

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.