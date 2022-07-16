Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading Down 10%

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 104,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 178,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market capitalization of C$53.94 million and a P/E ratio of -4.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

