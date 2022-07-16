Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $755.00

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 755 ($8.98) and last traded at GBX 764.50 ($9.09), with a volume of 154265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 780 ($9.28).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($13.80) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,710 ($20.34) to GBX 1,200 ($14.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($20.81) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($16.65) to GBX 950 ($11.30) in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,367 ($16.26).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 836.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,062.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,028.95.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 981 ($11.67) per share, with a total value of £99,247.77 ($118,039.69). In other Dunelm Group news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 981 ($11.67) per share, with a total value of £99,247.77 ($118,039.69). Also, insider Arja Taaveniku purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 807 ($9.60) per share, for a total transaction of £48,420 ($57,588.01). Insiders have acquired 46,331 shares of company stock valued at $46,292,547 in the last three months.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

